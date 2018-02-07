Kamats Restaurants to expand pan India to 150 outlets by 2019

VIDLI Kamats Restaurants operating under brands – Vithal Kamats Original Family Restaurants and Kamats Original Family Restaurants – said it is planning to expand to 150 outlets pan India by 2019.

“We are extremely thrilled to expand our presence across Maharashtra while also penetrating in newer territories nationally. Vidli Kamats is the largest pure vegetarian chain of restaurants in India and is soon looking at expanding aggressively in international markets as well,” Vikram Kamat, Chief Mentor, Kamat Restaurants said in a release.

The Mumbai-based company, which has been targeting the affordable pure vegetarian restaurant market in categories of family dining and food mall outlets, has now launched Vidli Vada by Kamats Kiosk.

The expansion will be mix of company-owned and franchised restaurants.

In the first half of this year, Kamats will open outlets in Ahmednagar, Khopoli, Satara, Padga, Khandala, Dindoli, Surat, Waghunde, Nipani, Kolhapur, Nanded, Indapur, Vani-Nashik and Nashik-Sinner.

The flagship restaurant will also roll out its second outlet in Mumbai next month.

By 2019 Kamats Restaurants is expected to have total of 150 outlets with key expansions planned in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from the planned expansion the company is also working on new trends and concepts in the market like Vidli Vada by Kamats Kiosk.

Vidli Vada by Kamats will penetrate its reach across leading metros, tier 1 and 2 cities offering hygienic Kiosk at a very affordable price.