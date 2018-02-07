Chevon Agrotech expands its product portfolio under a new brand KUZO

With its underlying focus on taste, quality,and choice, Chevon Agrotech, India’s leading integrated frozen food company, has launched a new brand of premium goat meat based ready to eat products, KUZO.

The KUZO product range features a cosmopolitan fare of delicious products for customers to choose from, which includes Mutton Seekh Kebap, Mutton Qeema Samosa, Mutton Nuggets, Mutton Burger Patty, and Mutton Popcorn.

With ‘Just Joy’ as its tagline, the KUZO brand underlines its emphasis on offering customers the highest quality products along with the taste to match.With vibrant and attractive new packaging and affordable MRPs, the KUZO products aim to expand the consumer base by reaching new markets.

The entire production process at Chevon, from the procurement of the choicest kid goat meat from its own farm to packaging, is undertaken with diligent adherence to globalstandards and halal-certified processes. The company’s USP is its 80-20 process, wherein only 80 per cent of the best cuts are selected to be finally packed.

Chevon also advocates the various health benefits of goat meat, which has immense nutritional value, and is a healthier and tastier form of meat as compared to other red or white meats. Recommended by nutritionists from around the world, goat meat’s recognition as a Superfoodhas further consolidated Chevon’s leadership position in the market, by focusing extensively on ensuring the most choices and highest quality with its various product lines to meet rising demand from consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Rizwan Thakur, Founder and CEO, Chevon Agrotech, said, “While the demand for goat meat in India has always been quite substantial, it is also now one of the most highly sought-after products across the globe on account of it being recognised as an extremelyhealthy Superfood. This has also led to more and more customers in the country demanding healthy goat meat products that are ready to cook or eat.”

He added, “Our products, then, arecreated by considering both the health and taste preferences of our customers.Also, we consistently make sure that our production processes arein linewith the highest global quality standards. An affirmation of our practices and high quality is the fact that the response to our products has been tremendous so far, and we are extremely confident that this new product line will be as well received.”

Chevon also offers several products under its Chevon Brand, targeted at retail and foodservice channels,which include the raw and ready-to-cook – world Cuisine ranges, and are sold across 500 premium stores in 25 Indian cities.

With a recently concluded funding last year, Chevon soon plans to enter the Middle-Eastern and Southeast Asian markets, and capitalise on the vast opportunities in these geographies for premium frozen foods, while further expanding its product line and distribution for the Indian market.