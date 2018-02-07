Myntra’s accessories category grows 100 pc; targets 200 pc growth YOY 

Myntra has grown its accessories category by 100 per cent and targets to grow YOY by 200 per cent. Myntra is bullish on the category and keeping in mind the long term prospects of the Accessories category, it has announced its association with premium watch brands like Lacoste, Coach and Hugo Boss as a striking addition to its existing portfolio, making way for consumers to shop for their favorite timepieces from a swanky collection.

Daniel Wellington, one of the fastest growing brands globally, a social media phenomenon and the modern American luxury brand Coach, will be exclusively available online on Myntra. Some of the leading brands in the category are Fossil, Michael Kors, Casio and Titan. With the addition of new brands, Myntra now houses over 30+ top global brands in the category, making it one of the finest watch stores in the country to call.

Myntra is also launching a special campaign for the first time in the category to promote the new collection, called, ‘Myntra Maxcessorise’, to be held from February 7-8. Led by digital and social mediums, the campaign aims to showcase the variety and beauty of the collection, available exclusively on Myntra. Leading brands such as Fossil, Daniel Wellington, Police and Tommy Hilfiger are partnering with Myntra for the promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananya Tripathi, Head Sports & International Brands and Chief Strategy Officer, Myntra, said, “Myntra has witnessed a 100 per cent growth in this category over the last couple of years. The demand for premium brands is on the rise owing to some of the trendiest global collections and we foresee more and more shoppers opting for international brands in the months to come. With the addition of Lacoste, Coach and Hugo Boss among others, we are on our path to being the most preferred destination for watches in the country.”

Rajiv Mehra, Regional Sales and Marketing Director, APAC Region, ILG Group, said, “With the ongoing success in the Indian domestic market for the Police brand of watches, we are now ready to take the plunge in the growing online channel. With this objective in mind, we proudly associate ourselves to launch the brand, with the dynamic lifestyle and fashion online partner Myntra. This will help strengthen our presence in the online space and grow the brand to the next level. We are confident that with this association, we shall be able to target the right audience for our brand of watches which is quite distinctive and unique in its offering and styling, with aggressive pricing. We look forward to this partnership which will help grow the brand as well as cater to the target audience with a product niche which is more or less not existing in the offline space.”