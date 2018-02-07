Jack & Jones: The India Growth Story

The story of Jack & Jones began in 1990 when Bestseller first sold this carefully crafted collection at a fashion fair in Oslo, targeted at young men. The response exceeded all expectations and an iconic menswear brand was born. In the following years Jack & Jones manifested itself as one of the strongest jeans brands in the market and within a few years, the brand had several hundred stores.

Today Jack & Jones is one of Europe’s leading producers of menswear with more than 1,000 stores in 38 countries and the brand’s clothes are sold by thousands of wholesale partners all over the world.

In India, the brand was introduced in the year 2008 and is currently present in more than 70 cities in brick-and-mortar format and sold throughout the country via e-commerce.

With the advent of winters, the brand has introduced a mix of cool, classic and extremely versatile jackets that aim to meet all diverse fashion preferences. Jack & Jones has experimented with details, prints and colors that elevate the jacket game. From Gothic moth prints to floral free-spirited details, geometric patterns to reflective panels. The Autumn Winter ’17 jackets are extremely persuasive.

“Jack & Jones has a diverse product range which caters to the needs of our young and rebellious target audience. While the focus has always been on denims, the brand also has a vast range of pop culture inspired accessories, shirt, T-shirt, pants, shorts, winter wear, trousers and inner wear,” says Vineet Gautam, Country Manager & CEO, Bestseller India.

“Fashion at Jack & Jones is constantly evolving as per the tastes and preferences of consumers. Being an international brand, trends at Jack & Jones are always on par with global standards. For SS-17, the brand offered an array of distinctively styled varsity, bomber and trucker jackets. Whereas for winter collection, focus is on functionality, and here the brand offers a range of highly durable parka and leather jackets,” he further explains.

Constantly Innovating

Gautam says that the brand works with fabrics that complement every season since it aims to offer clothes that are highly functional, comfortable and easy to maintain.

“Fabrics that we play with include a blend of cotton and polyester, satin, nylon, suede, and leather. Jack & Jones is a brand that celebrates denim as its core proposition. The brand has a myriad of acid and enzyme wash treatments and laser technology. We have also introduced earth tints with extensive mud wash that satiates the rising need of ruggedness,” he adds.

Production & Design Capabilities

Jack & Jones continues to strive for an elevated level of expertise when it comes to the craftsmanship, quality and design of jeans. The brand is defined and represented by five unique brands:

Jack & Jones Vintage Clothing

Premium by Jack & Jones

Originals by Jack & Jones

Core by Jack & Jones

Jack & Jones Tech

“The brands are designed by independent design teams, each one of them with their own ideas, concepts and designs. They all offer a full range of clothes, accessories and footwear for every man and every occasion,” says Gautam.

He adds that Jack & Jones is gearing up to introduce its Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Amidst the changing fashion trends and preferences, the brand aims to evolve while staying true to its pillars viz., core, originals, vintage, tech, and premium. Through each of these verticals Jack & Jones offers a unique ethos which is translated into contemporary styles and designs, that cater to the varied yet discerning taste of the modern man.

Brand Presence in India

“Jack & Jones is present in more than 70 locations in the country with 66 EBOs and 271 SISs. We are also present online with major e-commerce partners,” states Gautam.

In the international market meanwhile, Jack & Jones is one of Europe’s leading producers of menswear with more than 1,000 stores in 38 countries.

Retail Expansion Plans

The brand continues to explore ways in which they can be accessible to consumers in Tier II and Tier III markets as well as explore more partnerships with e-commerce portals.

“Tier II & III cities across the country have a lot of market potential. Infrastructural development plays a major role to boost retail business in these locations,” says Gautam.

One way to reach these towns and cities is with the help of e-commerce.

“Jack & Jones is present on all major e-commerce websites in India. The brand also has a dedicated own website (www.jackjones.in ) to aid e-commerce activity. The online business has been extremely encouraging with significant growth in sales every quarter,” says Gautam.

“With brands, present both online and offline, there has been a significant improvement in customer accessibility. Consumers can easily view and compare branded products and prices thereby increasing awareness and demand,” he concludes.