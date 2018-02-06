Raymond Reshuffles Leadership: Sanjeev Rao gets trade sales and relationship in addition to current portfolio

Over the last 3 years the Raymond Apparel SBU has made bold and successful strides on its exciting journey towards the twin Vision 2020 objectives of:

(a) Delivering Unprecedented Growth; and

(b) Transforming the Business model and processes.

This success has been achieved despite several unforeseen, high magnitude disruptions like excise levies, demonetization, GST, etc. in the last two years. Given that VUCA environment is only intensifying and given the company’s commitment to providing growth opportunities for internal talent, the following senior-level changes in the Apparel team have been announced.

The Raymond Management has named Sanjeev Rao as Director – Trade Sales & Relationship for Raymond Apparel Ltd, while continuing to oversee his current portfolio of Business Development.

Rao will also assume leadership responsibility for Sales and Distribution for Park Avenue Womenswear as well as International Markets (Apparel), thus further consolidating all trade sales and relationship activities in the Apparel business under one vertical.

The National Sales team – Park Avenue Women will now come under Rao’s purview, and under his leadership.

About Sanjeev Rao

Rao joined RAL in 2015 as Director – Business Development delivered spectacular results in a short span of time by inducing rigor and structure in the BD processes, while simultaneously delivering an unprecedented expansion and awareness blitzkrieg for Raymond group’s retail portfolio.

He has set up a highly engaged and result-orientated team that exudes his trademark high energy, and his “nothing-is-impossible” attitude, driving growth and change at high speed, by creating rigorous processes and highly engaged teams.