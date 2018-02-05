Crocs debuts the color-block collection, Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs

Crocs, Inc., a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, has announced the worldwide debut of its Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block Collection. The line, which includes special-edition footwear styles for women and children, was designed in partnership with Drew Barrymore, an ambassador for the brand’s ‘Come As You Are’ campaign.

Featuring fresh combinations of white, navy and yellow and custom-designed embellishments, color-block links the bold look that consumers love about Crocs with design touches that speak to Barrymore’s personality and style. The exclusive collection is available on popular Crocs silhouettes, including the Classic Clog, the Crocband™ Clog and the Crocs Sloane Slide.

“When it came to designing my first ever footwear collection with Crocs, I was inspired by love, positivity and the little quirk – or quirks, in my case – that makes each of us unique,” said Barrymore, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer, director, cosmetics line creator, author and mother. “Working together on these Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs styles was a genuine labor of love and I’m excited to share a piece of my one-of-a-kindness with the world.”

Crocs is also thrilled to welcome Barrymore back as one of three ambassadors for the evolution of its ‘Come As You Are’ campaign in 2018. Anchored in optimism, versatility and comfort, ‘Come As You Are’ celebrates uniqueness and individuality, and, most importantly, what it means for everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

“Drew is unapologetically optimistic and delightfully positive, and we think those traits, which are also central to our brand philosophy, shine throughout the Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block Collection,” said Michelle Poole, Sr. Vice President of Global Product and Marketing, Crocs. “These styles do a great job capturing Drew’s spirit while offering our consumers a fresh, stylish take on several of our iconic Crocs silhouettes for women and children.”

Starting atRs 3,200, this exclusive collection is going to be available online on www.shopcrocs.in.