Tata Global Beverages Q3 net profit up 31 pc at Rs 189 crore

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) on Friday reported a 30.51 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 188.64 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit at Rs 144.54 crore during the same period of the previous year, TGBL said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,750.94 crore as against Rs 1,757.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“Growth in the last quarter is primarily due to improved operating performance, lower finance costs and improved performance from our joint ventures and associate companies,” Ajoy Misra, Managing Director and CEO, TGBL was quoted by PTI as saying.

During the quarter, Tata Global Beverages Ltd had divested its holding in its overseas associate, Estate Management Services Pvt Ltd (EMSPL). The company said the results reflect higher profit before exceptional items coupled with lower tax expense, mainly due to a deferred tax credit of Rs 53 crore arising on account of restatement of deferred tax asset and liabilities due to reduction in the US tax rates, partly offset by higher exceptional expenditure.

On the outlook, Misra told PTI: “We will continue to pursue aggressive profitable growth, innovation based on key trends and category expansion.”