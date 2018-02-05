Product Innovation: Clarks introduces Tri Amelia, a new design for the Trigenic series

Clarks has introduced Tri Amelia, a new design for the Trigenic series. Inspired by nature’s reliable and adaptable biomechanics and its sense of seasonal symmetry, the new aesthetic has a sophisticated natural colour palette: shades of stone and clay combined with warm hues and natural tones. Sand, stone and ocean hints reflect stability and fluidity working hand in hand, mirroring Trigenic’s resistant and responsive materials.

A game-changer in style and functionality, Trigenic merges the demands of everyday lifestyle needs by optimising natural movement with technical craftsmanship and advanced engineering. Trigenic challenges innovation in design and construction by harnessing the potency of unconstrained human movement. This is innovative lifestyle performance at its best, driven by Clarks obsession with natural movement and pushing the boundaries in expert shoemaking.

The DNA of Trigenic focuses on the well-being and vitality of the wearer, enhancing and applying every characteristic of its dynamic design. Precise construction aligns with the importance of fit, with Trigenic becoming a natural extension of the body through its four key principles: Gait-Reactive Flex, Responsive Cushioning, Foot-Shaped Fit and Engineering Construction. Following the foot’s organic motion, the outsole maps the wearer’s gait and pressure points to maintain natural equilibrium. And to create heightened support and a protective barrier, added grip and shock absorption aid the foot’s natural power for day-to-day wear.

Trigenic’s materials and their engineering are key to free movement, with insoles memorising the foot’s natural impression, in and out of motion. The leather socks in the Tri Amelia deliver added comfort, breathability and ventilation, and its lightweight sole provides weightlessness in movement and flexibility for a barefoot feel.

At the core of it all is Clarks own footwear engineering and expert knowledge of high-performing materials and their individual attributes. Through minimalist, purposeful design, Clarks Trigenic collection is footwear to rely on, championing the freedom of movement. Performance and innovation paired with a casual lifestyle aesthetic ensure Trigenic leads the way in original footwear design, creating an understated icon relating to a new contemporary attitude.