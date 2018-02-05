Future Lifestyle Fashion Q3 profit rises 24 pc at Rs 44.45 crore

Future Lifestyle Fashion (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Friday reported a 23.98 percent growth in its net profit at Rs 44.45 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.85 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,236.97 crore. It was at Rs 1,066.21 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said total revenue from operations for the quarter was not comparable with corresponding earlier period, consequent to introduction of goods and services tax on 1 July.

Revenue from operations for the earlier periods (before 1 July) included excise duty which is now subsumed in goods and services tax (GST).