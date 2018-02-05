Just Herbs sets foot in South India with an exclusive store in Hyderabad

In a bid to expand its offline footprint in South India and cater to the growing customer base in the region, the award-winning, Made-in-India and bespoke Ayurvedic beauty brand ‘Just Herbs’ has opened a retail store in Hyderabad. This is the brand’s third exclusive outlet nationally and the first in South India. Just Herbs started its offline operations in June 2017 with the launch of two stores in Chandigarh and Ludhiana.

The flagship brand of APCOS Naturals, Just Herbs was launched in November 2013 as an online-first venture. It is also the first beauty brand in India to launch products through crowd-sourcing.

Over the last few years, Just Herbs has built a devout customer base not only in India but also in international markets such as the US, UK and South East Asia. After witnessing a tremendous customer acceptance through its e-store as well as a 144 per cent growth in the last fiscal, this bootstrapped venture plans to strengthen its presence in the offline retail space.

As per Arush Chopra, CEO, Just Herbs, “The data from our online sales suggests that South India, especially Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai are substantial markets for us. Moreover, we cater to our big northern markets like Delhi easily from our Head Office in Chandigarh. However, the absence of a store down south was hindering the business prospects here. So, as soon as we outlined strategies and found a suitable location, we took the plunge.”

Adhering to the small store format of its predecessors, the store in Hyderabad has been modeled as an experiential kiosk, allowing the customers to easily walk around the store. The entire Just Herbs product range, consisting of 65 SKUs of skin, hair, bath and body products, will be available at the outlet.

Chopra added, “We are actively looking for more locations in South India, especially in Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi. Our aim is to launch minimum 3-4 retail stores annually either in premium malls or at the high streets of major cities.”

So far, Just Herbs follows a company owned, company operated model but is also considering a franchising model for further retail expansion.