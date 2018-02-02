Retail mapping of promising women’s wear brands in India

1 1 Neeru’s

From a humble beginning of supplying raw material to fashion retailers to being reckoned as a fashion brand that is today synonymous with ethnic fashion, Neeru’s had indeed come a long way. The brand kindles fashion with its active participation in fashion weeks and close engagement with celebrity fashion influencers.

The journey of Harish Kumar along with Mother Basant Kaur, the founder of Neeru’s, began in 1971 with tailoring and embroidery of superior and intricate designs in Hyderabad. In 1983, Harish started manufacturing and wholesale supplying of fabric to over 1,000 retailers across India.

Spotting a potential for handloom, he was quick to introduce handloom and other natural fabrics. This not only came as a fresh boon to the fabric market, which was till then saturated with man-made fibers and fabric, but this also gave a respite to weavers from south India helping them generate due economic benefits from their skills of weaving natural fibers.

It would be no exaggeration to say that Harish worked towards making handloom look fashionable and trendy thus giving it a facelift from its earlier avatar of being considered a choice for people who could not afford expensive fabric. The turning point came in 1991 when Harish realised that there was dearth for a good ethnic wear brand in the country, specially so when ethnic wear had a strong underlying demand. This is when Neeru’s journey started as a brand.

Market presence

Today, with 48 EBO and MBO stores (including the one in Dubai), Neeru’s is redefining designer ethnic wear in India, making it available to patrons who are connoisseurs of fine design but generally shy away due to the pricey designer tags. Accentuating this is the brand’s USP which states, ‘selling the latest and the best of Indian ethnic wear at a reasonable price tag’. The locations of Neeru’s exclusive stores are as follows – Hyderabad (11), Vijayawada (2), Bengaluru (3 +1 franchise store]) and one each at Vizag, Guntur, Nizamabad and Dubai.

New stores are coming up in Kurnool, Hubli, Tirupati, Gulbarga, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa. Besides the parent brand Neeru’s, Harish has also launched other formats which include Neeru’s Emporio, The Wedding Galleria and Neeru’s Elite.

The product line includes lehengas, sarees, silks, suits, mix-and-match, accessories, men’s ethnic and kids’ wear. Women’s wear include lehengas, ghagras, silks, sarees, half sarees, blouses, tunics, and mix and match in both ready-to-wear, and unstitched formats. Men’s wear include kurta pyjamas, Indo western wear, sherwanis, suits, shirts and trousers.

Neeru’s Emporio in Hyderabad is a visual treat with a sprawling 30,000 sq.ft. area dedicated for men’s, women’s, and kids’ ethnic wear. It is a one-stop destination for wedding shopping and the design aesthetics of the store are at par with international luxury stores.

Neeru’s is also going strong on a sub-brand expansion, with the most prominent being Neeru’s Mix & Match—an exclusive collection of tunics, kurtis and bottoms. This is led by the Signature Neeru Kumar collection. Then there is Neeru’s Menz which is an exclusive collection for men. The other collections include Little Neeru’s which is dedicated to children up to 14 years of age and Yuva which includes fashion jewellery, clutches, bags and footwear. Neeru Kumar forayed into the word of prêt line collection with the launch of the Signature Neeru Kumar Collection.

Today, apart from its own outlets, Neeru’s is looking forward to expansion through franchise and dealership route. According to Harish, the franchise terms of Neeru’s require a space of about 1,500-4,500 sq.ft. The requirement for its sub-brands is 500-1,000 sq.ft. with an investment of about Rs 4 lakh.

The Future

With an aim to spread the reach of the brand across the country, Harish, Neeru and Avnish Kumar envisages opening EBOs of the brand in the metro cities and is also looking forward to have its presence in tier -II and -III cities.

The new EBOs are planned in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Hubli, Kurnool, Gulbarga and Goa along with all major tier -II and -III cities in India. The company has recently opened its flagship store in DLF Mall of India (Noida) , which is a complete family store, one store in Vijaywada and a franchise store in Guntur.