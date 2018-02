Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has reported a net profit of Rs 35 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company, formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd, had reported net loss of Rs 12 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,862 crore. It was at Rs 1,715 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.