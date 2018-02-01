Industry Gives Thumbs Up to Government’s Push on AI, Robotics

Industry players on Thursday welcomed the government’s move to double the allocation on the Digital India programme to Rs 3,073 crore — a decision that will help research and skilling in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2018-19, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that NITI Aayog will initiate a national programme to direct efforts in AI and the Department of Science and Technology will launch a Mission on Cyber Physical Systems.

The aim of the government is to support establishment of centres of excellence for research, training and skilling in Robotics, AI, digital manufacturing, Big Data Analytics, quantum communication and IoT.