Retail industry reacts to the Union Budget 2018

In his last full budget before general elections in 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reduced corporate tax for 99 percent of the companies to 25 percent.

In keeping with his earlier announcement of reducing corporate taxation rate to 25 per cent, the finance minister made the change for companies with turnover of upto Rs 250 crore, up from Rs 50 crore announced during his last year budget speech. He said this would take care of almost 99 per cent of the companies and would have an impact of Rs 7,000 crore on government finances. Only about 250 companies would have a turnover above the cut-off level. An ID on lines of Aadhaar would also be set up for companies.

Jaitley also proposed to increase customs duty on mobile phones from 15 per cent to 20 per cent, on some of their parts and accessories to 15 per cent and on certain parts of TVs to 15 per cent. “This measure will promote creation of more jobs in the country,” he said.

The finance minister’s focus was on rural india and agriculture announcing a number of schemes and incentives.

Vivek Gambhir, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

“This aam aadmi rural focused budget to build ‘New India’, reinforces the Government’s pro-inclusivity, pro-growth, pro-reform agenda. It is largely positive for FMCG; proactive efforts to drive demand and increase consumption should revive growth. Over the last couple of months, as GST implementation is settling down, we are seeing FMCG growth come back on track and these initiatives will provide an additional fillip, especially to rural. However, the need of the hour is to ensure that these initiatives get translated into tangible results through faster implementation and better on-ground execution.

Improving income of agriculturists through initiatives such as MSP at 1.5 times the cost of produce, and Kisan Credit Cards for fisheries and animal husbandry, will help put more money in the hands of people in rural areas. Accelerating rural infrastructure projects will improve connectivity and thereby FMCG distribution networks. We hope to see much-needed job creation from increased infrastructure investments of 50 lakh crore rupees, boost to MSME and focus on skilling and education. Investments in women and child development and the potentially transformative introduction of a flagship National Health Protection Scheme will drive more inclusive growth. The standard deduction of 40,000 rupees for salaried tax payers will increase disposable income for the middle class and drive demand for mass products.”

Aashish Kasad, Partner and Consumer Products and Retail Sector Tax Leader, EY India

“The Budget 2018 has continued to deliver on the Government’s stated development agenda of enhancing the rural economy and doubling the farmers income, supporting the poor and underprivileged, developing the infrastructure, promoting digital economy and prudent fiscal management. There are several positive measures for boosting the agricultural economy including the food processing sector in terms of MSP for farmers for the Kharif crop to be increased to 1.5 times the cost of produce as well as Farmer-Producer Organisations to be entitled for a 100 per cent tax deduction for the AY 2019-20 until AY 2024-25, if their total turnover is less than Rs 100 cr in a year. Further to incentivise manufacturers of apparel, footwear or leather products to boost the employment generation, the employment day criteria has been relaxed for availing the tax deduction. The corporate tax rate has been reduced to 25 per cent for companies having turnover less than Rs 250 cr in FY 2016-17 which should benefit smaller organisations in ploughing back profits to grow the business further. To further promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative, customs duty has been hiked on import of several consumer products such as sunglasses, perfumes and make up, shaving and after-shave preparations, fruit juices and vegetable juices, edible oils of vegetable origin, watches, toys, etc. The expectation of altering the income-tax slabs for individuals which would have generated higher demand through more disposable income in the hands of the consumer, remains unaddressed. Overall, the budget has stayed the Government’s course of driving growth while trying to curtail the rise in fiscal deficit and inflation.”

Kishore Biyani, Group CEO, Future Group was quoted by Economic Times as saying

“The steps announced in the budget will help attract larger corporate investments in the sector and make it more attractive for players like us to establish stronger linkages between the farmers of rural India and consumers of urban India. India is home to almost every climatic zones the world has, and therefore has the ability to produce almost every food produce. Investments in processing this produce will go a long way in helping more than half of the country’s population earn more for the hardwork they put in their fields.

The Union Budget does well to bring back the focus on what could be the two largest drivers of India’s economic transformation for the next couple of years – the agriculture and food processing industry and the growth of the MSME sector, that includes large employment generators like textile, footwear and leather industry.

Our experience has shown that not only is there a huge demand for such products in urban India, but this focus on value addition can bring in significant increase in farmer’s income.”

Sanjay Sethi, CEO & Co-founder, ShopClues

“With a deep focus on the social sector, this year’s budget has ensured that India will be clocking a healthy growth rate. We are happy that, Finance Minister has given a boost to infrastructure spends and to the MSME sector. The MSME sector is the backbone of our economy and this boost by the Government will ensure higher production and consumption.

With a focus on technology, the Finance Minister has provided great support to the digital industry. The government’s decision to create 500,000 wifi hotspots in rural India will enable broadband access to those with no or little access to the realm of the internet. This will help grow the digital commerce industry and encourage more people to adopt cashless economy.”

Dhirendra Singh, Chairman, Manpasand Beverages Ltd.

“With the union budget 2018, the Government has shown a commitment towards reviving rural economy. Measures such as increasing farmers’ income and doubling investments in food processing sector will have a positive impact on industries that are connected to agriculture and allied sectors. The budget proposes to adopt a cluster approach for agriculture and it is a welcome move which will lead to better connectivity of produce and markets. By promoting agro-processing and agri-logistics, the Govt. has provided a fertile ground for streamlining and formalising the supply-chain sector. This will lead to direct linkages between farmers and food processing sector. A 100 per cent tax reduction for the likes of farmer producer companies is a welcome move as it will bring in more players in the business of post harvest value addition.”

Mansoor Ali, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Hamdard

“The budget for this year is focused on rural development and on availability of disposable income for the lower income class. This will give a definite boost to the consumption economy.Changes like creation of Agri-Market Development Fund with a Rs 2,000 cr corpus and increased allocation for food processing for this fiscal are welcome and will bring significant cheer. Any boost to the rural sector plays a crucial role for the FMCG sector, therefore the decision to enhance rural demand and the emphasis on farmers is a welcome move. Overall, I believe that this budget will help in constructing the long term prospects of the country’s consumption story, especially in the rural and semi rural markets.”

Oliver Mirza, Managing Director & CEO, Dr. Oetker India

“We welcome government’s move to reduce Corporate tax from 30% to 25% for companies with revenue of up to 250cr. This initiative will give a boost to company revenue and allow businesses like us to invest more in expansion leading to employment generation, which is a primary focus for the government. This move will also provide a great stimulus to the government’s initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Startup India’. Tax benefits combined with increased allocation to the food processing sector will give a great impetus to the overall FMCG industry.”

Sharad Venkta, MD & CEO, Toonz Retail

“This government is very serious about organic farming and budgetary announcements reconfirm its commitment to betterment of farmers.

We welcome the initiative of setting up 22,000 new Gramin Agri markets. By bringing buyers closer, it will help farmers realize better prices for their produce. Establishment of these markets will also lead to widening of economic activity and encourage rural entrepreneurs.

Budgetary support for cluster farming with self-help groups to encourage organic farming will help improve productivity and supply, making organic food more affordable. These groups can also facilitate knowledge transfer, which will push organic production and propel India’s exports.”

Anurag Sharma, Director, Akai India

“We welcome the Budget 2018 by the Honorable Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The increase in custom duty for some parts of TV’s is a clear indication to promote the bid towards ‘ Make in India’ initiative by the Government of India. The domestic manufacturing will be further fuelled with this move and will help the overall health of the economy”

“The Financial Minister has remained focused on fiscal prudence even after announcing few popular measures like free health insurance and actions to increase farming income. FM has considered everyone starting from the bottom of the pyramid to the president of India, however, seems to have a forgotten person in between which is typical middle class. Almost no practical benefits for the typical service call which is the largest customer in the retail industry. Few of the actions like LTCG may be sentiment dampener.

In all this budget has missed a big opportunity post demonetization and GST to take steps to encourage consumptions.”

Neeraj Banga, General Manager – Finance, Divine Organics

“Since the Finance Minister has aimed at taxing big corporates, it is a concern of worry for a new start up like us, who wish to give helping hands in the GDP growth. On the other side, the best part of the budget seems to be an unusual comment of the Finance Minister in which he has said that the quatum of taxes paid – both direct and indirect – are insufficient. This gives a fair idea about the Government’s approach moving forward that the main focus will be on collection of taxes.”

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India

“Agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and rural development seem to be the key focus areas of the Budget 2018. We do not expect any immediate impact on consumption, either negative or positive. There is no real additional money in the hands of the middle class with which consumption can improve. However, the basic necessities of the poor in the country will be met because of the various schemes announced. The proposed reduction in corporate tax to 25% for MSME (medium, small & micro enterprises) companies with turnover up to Rs 250 crore is a welcome move, which will benefit a large number of retailers. They will be able to save on taxes that they would have otherwise paid at a higher rate. Overall, the budget is pro-poor, and one with a long term impact with no immediate benefits for retail sector.”

Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Footwear

“We Welcome the increase in custom duty from 10 to 20 per cent on footwear industry, a great move to boost “Make in India” by the finance minister and we congratulate him for the same. Also Rs 2,600 crore allocation to the leather and footwear industry, will auger well for job creation in the country. Budget 2018 has a lot for the 40 per cent of the agricultural and rural population base, the national health cover and MSP is a fantastic step, which would result in generation of disposable income and inclusive growth for years to come”

Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Director, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers

“We feel that Budget 2018 is focused on boosting rural growth and to strengthen the economy. The government’s initiative to formulate a comprehensive Gold Policy to develop gold as an asset class is a welcome move. We are also pleased with the government’s step to establish a system of consumer friendly and trade efficient system of regulated gold exchanges in the country. Consumers may benefit from the revamped Gold Monetization Scheme. With the bulk of gold demand coming from Tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India, the budget’s impetus to boost rural and farm incomes will in turn benefit the gold sector and help in boosting the sales and revenue”

Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower

“For the first time in history a Finance Minister (FM) has spoken about essential oils and organic farming. We wish to thank the Hon’ble FM for giving this sector the recognition and much needed impetus. An allocation of Rs.200 crore although is small, but is a great step in driving India towards becoming the top producer of essential oils. Funding Minimum Support Price (MSP) will see a better rural economy and will help the FMCG consumption to go higher. Another important announcement made today was the setting up of 5 lakh Wi-Fi hotspots which will boost e-commerce penetration in rural India. This is a great step towards creating a Digital Green India.”

Ashish Bahukhandi, Founder, Dudleys

“I warmly welcome the budget although it doesn’t have much to offer the restaurant industry. But government’s decision of allocation a corpus of Rs 10,000 Crore to fisheries, animal husbandries, and related infrastructure will surely benefit our business as due to high demand and lower supply of meat products, at times we have to purchase food items at a much higher price. I greatly wait for this bill to come into action so that the food industry can match up with the required supply of meat products.”

Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro.com

“This year’s budget is more focused on driving growth in the traditional sectors of the economy and spend seems directed towards infrastructure, telecom, health, education. These are overall very relevant areas for our country to develop further and will have far reaching impact on industry and ease of living. However, the Budget lacks specific initiatives to directly boost Startups and corporates. We were hoping to see more details on simplification of tax structures, allocation of Startup India Fund, dissolution of Angel tax, extending tax holiday period, but many such topics have been completely left out by the Budget and perhaps may be addressed in the Annexure.

The proposal to extend the 25 per cent corporate tax rate to MSMEs with turnover upto Rs 250 crore (earlier Rs 50 crore) who are in dire need of support is a good one. The promise to revamp online loan sanctioning facility for MSMEs is encouraging. Additionally, the decision to ease EPF payments for women workers from 12 to 8 per cent for the first three years of employment shall boost employment of women in various sectors of the formal economy.

Setting up 5 lakh WiFi hotspots in rural areas is a progressive step though we were hoping for larger measures to boost Digital India. Ultimately, these are big and fancy numbers which surely sound promising. Our Government’s ability to execute these plans will determine whether India can really become the US $5 trillion economy we have set out to be.”

“A welcome budget with boost to food processing, infrastructure, healthcare for poor and needy, education and employment opportunities. 5 per cent reduction in corporate tax for MSMEs will boost compliance and investment. Important steps have been taken towards ease of doing business”.