Every business enterprise to be provided with unique ID: Jaitley

Every business enterprise, big or small, will be provided with a unique identity a la Aadhaar, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech on Thursday.

“Aadhaar has provided an identity to every Indian. Aadhaar has eased delivery of so many public services to our people. Every enterprise, major or small, also needs a unique identity,” Jaitley said.

“The Government will involve a scheme to assign every individual enterprise in India a unique ID,” he added.

Jaitley said that to carry on business reforms for ease of doing business “deeper and in every state of India”, the Central Government has identified “372 basic business reform actions”.

Each state will take up these reforms and simplification in a mission mode, “constructively competing” with each other, he said.