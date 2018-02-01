Shipt partners with Target to begin same-day delivery

Online grocery leader Shipt has announced a partnership with Target to begin same-day delivery of in-store groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products across Florida and Albama. However, the company will expand it to all major products by the end of 2019.

Beginning Feb. 1, Shipt will deliver from stores in Tampa and South Florida, and on Feb. 8 will begin deliver in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, among a handful of other cities that include Gainesville, Naples, Orlando and Tallahassee.

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Target in a release.

Mulligan added, “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same day service in Florida.”

A current Shipt membership costs US $99 annually or US $14 per month on orders more than US $35. Shipt is looking to hire 100,000 new shoppers nationwide.