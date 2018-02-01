Amway India forays into kids oral care segment

Direct selling FMCG firm Amway India has announced its foray into kid’s oral care segment with the launch of Glister Kids toothpaste.

The company is targeting to capture a sizeable pie of the fast growing kids oral care market in India which is pegged at Rs 290 crore, growing at a CAGR of 19 per cent over last five years from 2011 to 2016, Amway India said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India said, “Through the launch of the Glister Kids toothpaste, we would like to capture children’s interest in oral hygiene so that it is easy to inculcate the good habit of brushing.”

He further said the company is confident of capturing a sizeable pie of the burgeoning segment with Glister Kids toothpaste thus strengthening its oral care portfolio.

Amway India said Glister Kids toothpaste has been specially formulated for children aged 2 years and above and is an anti-cavity sugar free toothpaste in gel format.