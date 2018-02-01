Government outlays Rs 7,148 cr for textile sector in Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley

In order to boost the apparel and made-ups sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government has outlayed Rs 7,148 crore for the textile sector in 2018-19.

“The government approved a comprehensive textile package of Rs 6,000 crore in 2016 to boost the apparel and made-up segment,” Jaitley said in his Union Budget speech.

“I now propose an outlay of Rs 7,148 crore for textile sector in 2018-19,” he said.

Customs Duty on Silk Fabrics Doubled to 20 Percent

Arun Jaitley today proposed doubling of customs duty on silk fabrics to 20 per cent to provide “adequate protection to domestic industry”.

According to the Budget 2018-19, customs duty on silk fabrics has been raised from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Silk exporters, however, said the move would hit shipments of silk garments from India.

“This (hike) is going to hamper silk garment exports, which are already suffering,” Indian Silk Export Promotion Council Chairman Satish Gupta said.

“The majority of silk fabrics are imported from China. We are uncompetitive already and this will make things worse. We have been pleading with the government to lower the duty to 5 per cent,” Gupta said.

“In 2016-17, the export of silk garments from India was to the tune of USD 160 million against approximately USD 200 million in 2015-16. The duty impact is making our garments expensive in the international market,” T S Chadha Executive Director, the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council said.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry welcomed it by saying the imports after GST rollout were negatively impacting the industry.

The hike in customs duty will encourage the domestic industry and push the Make in India programme further, it added.