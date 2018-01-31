Ena Bansal, Chief Digital Strategist, Vajor.com

A digital strategist with around 15 years of rich experience in devising and executing marketing in varied industry settings, Ena has a strong knowledge base.

She has been responsible for setting up and heading the SBUs at Indiatimes, at SVG (Smile Vun Group) as well as ButterflyApp (a mobile app startup). The prime focus throughout has been on product, marketing and business development.

Currently she is working as Chief Digital Strategist at Vajor, a private label e-retail firm in the space of fashion and lifestyle. Her current role is to plan and execute end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points, build KPIs around marketing campaigns and build efficiencies – search, social media, and display to name a few.

Ena has multi functional experience in online strategies and brand management, strategic alliances and partnerships, business development, product development and execution. She is a team player credited with building and nurturing teams.