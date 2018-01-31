Canon India introduces next gen retail format CIS 3.0

Imaging products major Canon India has announced the launch of new format for its retailing arm Canon Image Square 3.0.

Canon Image Square 3.0 will be an ‘experiential imaging destination’ and would provide click-to-print experience, the company said in a statement.

This will enable its customers to select their design, creative and layout options for their images, which will be printed as photo albums from DreamLabo 5,000, its inkjet photo printing machine.

Commenting on the development, Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India said: “Advancing our Imaging stores to the third version, we have stepped into the new era of retail evolution”.

Canon India had launched its first CIS store in 2010 and over the course of these eight years, 250 stores across 200 cities.