Café Coffee Day launches ‘Dessert Delights’ menu

Café Coffee Day has launched its delectable new dessert menu ‘Dessert Delights’.

Be it the classic pineapple or the evergreen black forest, a heavenly cake or a mouth-watering slice, consumers can find a wide spectrum of flavours to choose from. Cafe Coffee Day is certainly celebrating all things sweet and indulgent by not only expanding its dessert menu but by becoming the all-time, favourite neighbourhood dessert station.

Café Coffee Day is one of the most easily accessible cafes in metros, now with some ultimate desserts as its offerings; it is fulfilling everyone’s much needed sweet cravings.

Speaking about the new dessert menu, Venu Madhav, CEO, Café Coffee Day said, “By extending our dessert menu, Cafe Coffee Day is offering consumers and sweet cravers an all new reason to visit their neighbourhood café, all the time, anytime. Dessert lovers no longer have to hunt far and wide to satisfy their sweet cravings since they can always find a Café Coffee Day next door. In the all new Dessert Delights selection we have tried to accommodate everyone’s taste buds by churning up some forever loved sweet delicacies. The new menu covers all moods and sizes, from variety, to signature, to classic, with full round cake options and single serve dessert options in trending flavours. Using high quality ingredients, we aim to provide an unforgettable experience with the finest of flavours in desserts to all our customers at very competitive prices”.

Cafe Coffee Day has some delicious sweet treats with its Dessert Delight menu. To begin with, there is the drool worthy ‘Raspberry Cocoa Dome’, a signature dessert created with a flawless cocoa dome and a raspberry soul. ‘Cocoa Fantasy Slice’ is a tempting slice of heavenly cocoa cake with cream, and dark vermicelli sprinkles. One can even indulge into the delicious pineapple glaze with irresistible ‘Pineapple Delight Slice’.

Among other tempting sweet treats is ‘Fruit Trifle Cup’. It is a dessert in a cup which is sure to leave you spellbound with its delightful layers of custard and fruit. Mouth melting brownie defines gooeyness with a fudgy centre and a light crust with the ‘Crackling Brownie’. The tender ‘Cocoa Éclair’ is a delectable French dessert that will mesmerize taste buds with its perfect choux pastry and cocoa cream filling. Last but not the least is ‘Mocha Butterscotch Cup’, which is an exquisite blend of toffee and coffee in a cup with toasted hazelnuts.

‘Black Forest Cake’ is a tempting German cake with red cherry and cocoa frosting layers, topped with cherry glaze and fruit bits. ‘Cocoa Fantasy Cake’ is an unbelievably delicious cocoa cake with layers of dark ganache. A soft and succulent pineapple sponge with creamy frosting and glaze of pineapple bits has been brought together in the classic ‘Pineapple Delight Cake’.

Each item will not only have a unique and creative touch, but also be reasonably priced starting at Rs 55. The Dessert Delights menu is available at Café Coffee Day stories across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.