The Beer Café introduces new restaurant ‘Elemenopi’

Elemenopi, the latest global gastronomical venture in Gurugram’s One Horizon Center takes customers on a gourmet voyage across the countries less travelled. With its tagline ‘Belly Well-Traveled’, the experiential dining den aims to become the culinary adventure enthusiasts’ permanent purlieu!

A world of food, unmatched

Apart from the quirky name that finds its inspiration from the rhythmic blab repeated while citing alphabets, Elemenopi is full of exciting offerings for lovers of good food and drinks. The brand cruises around over 10 exotic countries and brings some of their iconic delicacies such as Mahjouba, Skampi Na Buzaru, Cevapi and Tuna Nicoise from Algeria, Croatia, Bosnia and France respectively on the menu. Other countries to explore ‘palatably’ include Spain, Morocco, Italy, Lebanon and a few more.

This carte du jour is the brain child of Chef Dhruv Malik and Chef Bakul Sharma. The former headed operations at Fresco and noted five stars like The Park, The Leela Palace to name a few. He now serves as the culinary director at The Beer Café. The latter gathers rich experience from across properties like The Oberoi’s and The Jaypee Group.

The place is targeted towards the young urban diner with an insatiable desire for gastronomic exploration combined with an active social life and a love for everything unstructured and unpretentious, Elemenopi aims to be an infusion of warmth and fun in a casual and friendly dining ecosphere.

Assortment of ‘high flying’ spirits

Coming from The Beer Café, Elemenopi’s prowess in the alco-beverage segment is an imperative. It stocks more than 50 varieties of beers from more than 20 countries, apart from the largest collection of wines, cocktails and other spirits. Glorious silver taps of the beer wall tempt you to pour a mug or two of premium international beer brands from across the globe! Stouts or porters, lagers or ales, this place has it all!

Elemenopi also houses over 100 brands of wines and spirits hailing from Argentina, France, Spain, California, South Africa, New Zealand and many more. Curated cocktails from industry giants – Diageo and Monin; concoctions swinging from cinnamons to coconuts, asafetida’s to tobacco are also available.

Adding to this fervor are the live performances featuring global artists displaying the best of their culture through music, dance and other art forms.

Where walls are windows to the world

Dedicated to the modern Ibn-e-Batutas and the Hieun-Tsangs, the décor and theme of Elemenopi is a source of great joy for the secret and not-so-secret globetrotters. Perfect craftsmanship and numerous hours of hard work from India’s leading design house – This Is It designs led by Sahiba Singh gave the brand its beautiful aura. The walls are stacked with quick-reds and generous splashes of tangerines subtly complemented with Spanish handmade tiles and raw brick herringbone flooring mammoth. 5 feet rustic lamps dropped from the ceilings are a sight to muse. Bars stretched from floor to skies ooze grandeur as you soak in the whiff of oak and teak wood. The handmade cutlery transports customers back to their roots.

By focusing on the growing love for travel amongst gastronomes, the brand is building a culture and community unified by their shared interests and diverse experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Singh, Founder, and CEO-The Beer Café & Elemenopi said, “Travelling sets us free and fills our soul. Sure you’ve heard that before! Well, this is where Elemenopi by The Beer Café comes in, to satisfy your wanderlust belly with an exploratory drinking and dining experience. Who says you need a free spirit and a passport to travel? All you need is a belly that is well traveled.”

In keeping with its theme of a warm, friendly and informal space, Elemenopi has its logo inspired from the tomato, the tangy fruit which finds its place in almost every global cuisine as easily as it does in food jokes.

Complementing it are the bright and bold hues of red and orange, representing the playful and exuberant dining experience the brand promises.