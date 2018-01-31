Godrej Consumer Products Limited adds Pippa Tubman Armerding to its board

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the nomination of Pippa Tubman Armerding as Director, effective immediately. Her appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her significant expertise and perspectives to guide GCPL’s growth in Africa. Tubman will be the fifth woman director on the GCPL Board.

Commenting on this announcement, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, GCPL, said, “I am delighted that Pippa Tubman Armerding has agreed to join the GCPL Board. The African continent is extremely important to us from a growth perspective and her deep knowledge and expertise of the continent will be a strategic advantage. I am also proud that GCPL will now have 5 women directors, the most in any Indian listed company, along with Godrej Agrovet.”

She is a lawyer and business professional with 20 years of experience operating across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. She is currently Director of the Harvard Business School (HBS) Africa Research Office. Prior to joining HBS, she was an independent legal and strategy consultant, engaged in projects including those designed to empower and educate young Africans, particularly girls. She was also Legal & Corporate Affairs Director for Microsoft South Africa. She has also held several leadership roles with The Coca-Cola Company, across Africa, including Director of Pan-African Strategic Initiatives and General Counsel for Coca-Cola East & Central Africa. She began her legal career as an attorney with the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York and Paris.

She is admitted to the New York State bar and received her J.D. in International Law from New York University School of Law. She received a B.A. in Government cum laude from Harvard University and is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School General Management programme. She is a member of the Board of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls and of the Harvard University Alumni Association of South Africa.

Pippa Tubman Armerding expressed her pleasure at being nominated to the GCPL Board, saying, “I am excited by Godrej’s aspirations to delight African consumers with superior quality products at affordable prices. I am also inspired by GCPL’s strong track record of shareholder value creation and deep commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth. I look forward to partnering with them on their journey to becoming a leading home and personal care player in Sub-Saharan Africa.”