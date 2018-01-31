NIFT to host an International Conference ‘Rediscovering Culture: Transforming Fashion’

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is organizing an International Conference: ‘Rediscovering Culture: Transforming Fashion’, with an aim of initiating a conversation on fashion, culture, textiles, crafts and sustainability.

At the conference to be held from January 31 to February 02, 2018, at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, leading global voices who will be heard include: Kate Fletcher, Research Professor, Centre For Sustainable Fashion, London College of Fashion; David Abraham, Creative Director, Abraham & Thakore; Narendra Kumar, Designer & Creative Director, Amazon India; Radha Chadha, writer and luxury brand expert; amongst others.

The conference was flagged off on January 31, 2018 with the lighting up of the tree of knowledge followed by a fashion show, at Crafts Museum in Pragati Maidan, featuring the works of celebrated designers who are NIFT alumni. Some of the leading designers who showcased their work at the inaugural event through a fashion show include Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anavila Misra, Suket Dhir, Sanjay Garg, Sunita Shanker, Swati Kalsi, Payal Pratap, Pratima Pandey, to name a few.

Sarada Muraleedharan, Director General, NIFT says, “NIFT has been working with both ends of the fashion spectrum – the legacy of centuries of honed knowledge on crafts and textiles on the one hand, and modern design consciousness and global trends on the other, and believes that this is a seamless continuum of knowledge, practice and sensibility, where each end can be enhanced through understanding and interface with the other”.

The world in recent times has witnessed a subtle shift in the focus of fashion from business considerations to a more responsible attitude towards sustainability concerns. Slow design, green production processes, waste generation and disposal systems, management of end-to-end solutions and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives with mindfulness towards ecological fragility are being incorporated by the design community and the industry. It is envisaged that the conference will also discuss trans-global cultural narratives that impact and are, in turn impacted by issues and concerns, innovations, challenges encountered and solutions formulated by the fashion industry.

There will be technical sessions on 14 sub-themes of the conference, in addition to design journeys consisting of interactive sessions of experience sharing and reminiscences with designers such as Manish Arora, Renuka Reddy, Swati Kalsi and Shani Himanshu. Craft tours, a craft market place, cultural evening and craft demonstrations will be the other highlights of the three-day conference that tries to re-establish current fashion to their roots of origin.