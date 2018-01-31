LimeRoad plans offline retail expansion with 3,000 stores in the next 3 years

Online fashion platform LimeRoad, following up on its strong financial run has now announced its plans for offline distribution points with 3,000 stores in the next 3 years.

The online style discovery giant will open its first pilot store in Surat, Gujarat in the next 2 months.

These offline stores, that will be owned and operated by sellers and the stylist community on the LimeRoad platform, will provide multi-branded fashion and lifestyle products that have been personally curated by LimeRoad’s community of 3 lakh scrapbookers or stylists.

“We are expecting LimeRoad’s demand online to be significantly bolstered by the presence of these store experience points offline. We will be using our current community, supply, technology and design platform to build the offline platform,” said Suchi Mukherjee, Founder & CEO, LimeRoad.