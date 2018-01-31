The Collective Denims launches in Delhi

The Collective, India’s first and largest multi-brand luxury retail concept known for its breadth of fashion by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. is all set to introduce Delhi to The Collective Denims – an exclusive denim lifestyle store which will house some of the most iconic luxury denim brands.

Spread over 1,000 sq.ft. the stand-alone store is housed at Delhi’s upcoming luxury fashion destination, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri.

The first exclusive denims store in luxury retailer’s ever expanding portfolio, The Collective Denims offers iconic brands such as Seven for all Mankind, Versace Jeans, Replay, Dsquared2 and numerous other international designer labels. Fashion connoisseurs can also shop for their favourite denim wear and accessories here.

Amit Pande, Brand Head, The Collective, said, “Investment in a luxury denim takes your wardrobe to a different league. We are very excited to launch The Collective Denims. The format brings out India’s best destination for denims. We have the world’s best denim brands. Consumers can choose from over 100 options of denims in over 40 fits. Of course our Denim experts will help style it for you.”

The Collective Denims also brings to Delhi its well-known personal styling services and concept of complete wardrobe solutions with assistance from style experts in-stores, gifting services will also be available at the new store.

Through its existing stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Kolkata, The Collective has become the preferred shopping destination for India’s most affluent and distinguished individuals. Each season, The Collective brings to India a curated collection from over 60 international designer labels, at the same time as the fashion capitals of the world.