P&G to source US $30 million from women-owned biz in India

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble (P&G) said it would be sourcing US $30 million from women-owned businesses across India over the next three years.

This initiative to support women entrepreneurs builds on P&G’s global commitment to promote greater gender equality in line with the United Nation’s sustainable development goals, it said in a statement.

P&G has announced a series of measures designed to support gender equality across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa region and the recent initiative in India is another step in that direction, it added.

The company will partner with WEConnect India, a non profit organisation that connects women-owned businesses to qualified buyers, to develop capability among women entrepreneurs through training and workshops.

“By committing a percentage of our spending to women-owned businesses, we are not only doing the right thing for the company, but we are also being socially responsible. The impact of our spending with women-owned businesses helps to stimulate economic growth in communities who are often overlooked, which in turn promotes job creation and further opportunities,” Al Rajwani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, P&G India Sub-continent said.

As part of this initiative, P&G in partnership with WEConnect, will organise conferences across the country to address the issues facing women entrepreneurs and discuss solutions and initiatives for tackling them.

The company’s leadership will also lead sessions with the women entrepreneurs on how to grow their businesses sustainably and will also hold a series of supplier workshops to educate suppliers on the impact that a more diverse and inclusive supply chain can have for the national economy and local communities.