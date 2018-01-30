Nestle SA forays into pet care segment in India

Swiss FMCG major Nestle has announced its foray into pet care segment in India by launching premium dog food through its step down firm Nestle Purina.

The company has launched Purina Supercoat range of dog food, which offers a wholesome combination of high quality natural ingredients, Nestle said in a statement.

“With the launch of Supercoat in India we kick start our mission to raise the standards for pet nutrition,” Varindra Sewak, MD, Purina PetCare India said.

Pet owners are becoming increasingly aware and focusing on providing best nutrition to their pets and has fuelled the demand for high quality specialised pet food.

“We will bring our global portfolio to India to cater to these consumers and become a significant player in the rapidly growing pet food category,” he said.

According to the company, India has 19 million estimated pets and the pet food industry in India has huge potential and is expected to double in size in the next five years.

Purina PetCare India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle SA.