Manpasand Beverages net profit up 64 pc at Rs 11.90 crore in Q3

India’s leading fruit drink player, Manpasand Beverages Ltd. has reported a 64 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 11.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 as against net profit of Rs 7.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income for Q3 of FY 17-18 at Rs 148.43 crore was higher by 32 per cent over previous fiscal’s same quarter total income of Rs 112.15 crore. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3FY18 was up by 66 per cent at Rs 1.05 per share.

Elaborating on the company’s performance, Dhirendra Singh, Chairman & MD of Manpasand Beverages Ltd., said, “This has been a good quarter and the results speak for themselves. In the last two quarters we have successfully increased our footprints in markets pan India and are also on track to complete the construction of our three new plants in Vadodara, Varanasi and Sri City respectively. To further this growth momentum, we are now squarely focused on increasing our distribution network at Taluka levels. Recently, we have also completed the pilot phase of our co-branding tie-up with Parle Products, and in the coming days we will be implementing this in other parts of India. To cater to various segments, we will continue to add newer products to our portfolio.”

In the last quarter, the company rolled out ‘Siznal’ in a few select outlets. The product is a blend of fruits and vegetable juices with a dash of honey. It is aimed at consumers who are looking for healthier alternatives. With ‘Jeera Sip,’ Manpasand has entered the traditional Indian drink segment in the current fiscal year. Positioned as a healthy and refreshing beverage, the product is available in 250 ml and 160 ml PET bottle. Currently the product is available in five states through retailers – standalone and modern.

The company is in the process of finalising a location for its next manufacturing unit in eastern India that will cater to the eastern markets. Manpasand Beverages is also bringing out newer variants and packaging for its existing products to cater to the preferences of its wide range of consumers. With its deep commitment to serve the rural hinterland of India, it is also investing in bringing out more affordable and smaller packs for all its products.