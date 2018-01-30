Zara unveils click-and-collect pop-up concept store in London

Clothing brand Zara has unveiled a new click-and-collect pop-up store in London – a first in the direction of futuristic fashion.

According to a ANI report: Set up in Westfield Stratford in east London, the temporary concept store will help customers with online purchases, returns, and exchanges.

The 200-square-meter store designed with technology at its heart. The store will have assistants with handy mobile devices, where customers can choose the designs and variations.

Depending on the time of order, the delivery would happen the same day or the very next.

One of the most notable features of the futuristic store is its recommendation system. The mirrors in the store are embedded with information screens.

Based on radio frequency identification technology, the system will generate recommendations for other products that go well with the item.

In addition, the system will also recommend correct size and most suitable colour to buy.

The store with its state-of-the-art technology has surely open ways for a new, futuristic fashion choice.