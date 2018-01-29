Emami reports 9.56 pc increase in Q3 net profit

FMCG firm Emami has reported a 9.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 147.08 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

According to a PTI report: The Kolkata-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 134.34 crore in October-December period a year-ago.

Total income from operations grew 3.81 per cent to Rs 762.16 crore as against Rs 734.12 crore in the year-ago period, Emami said in a BSE filing.

It said the wholesale channel is yet to return to normalcy post GST while rural and retail segments are shining and promise a good growth trajectory going forward.

“The company has registered a satisfactory volume growth as we end this quarter. Retail and rural business have bounced back and are growing in healthy double digits though the wholesale channel is still continuing to be under some pressure,” Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami was quoted by PTI as saying.

Emami’s total expenses were up 5.25 per cent to Rs 491.96 crore as against Rs 467.41 crore.

During the quarter, Emami’s international business delivered a growth of 16 per cent led by CIS and MENAP regions.