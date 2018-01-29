Louis Philippe from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. enters Nepal

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. has announced its premium menswear brand, Louis Philippe’s foray into Nepal with the launch of its first exclusive brand outlet at Labim Mall, Lalitpur on January 28, 2018. After having established its presence across international markets such as UAE, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait & Sri Lanka, the brand is all set to launch in Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Shivadas, Director, International Markets, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “With the launch of Louis Philippe’s exclusive brand outlet, we plan to cater to the growing need for high-quality crafted menswear. Our market study indicates that Nepal is a growing apparel market with an increasing number of urban men inclining towards premium apparel that is fashionable, elegant, with superior craftsmanship and great quality. With the launch of Louis Philippe, we will be able to address this increasing demand with the right offering and we are confident that there will be a great response from the customers towards the brand.”

Louis Philippe is a leader in the premium menswear segment in India. An epitome of elegance, the brand epitomizes fine clothing offering a range of formal, semi-formal clothing and accessories.

Rupesh Pandey, Director, RP Group Pvt. Ltd added “We are happy and proud to be associated with Louis Philippe, bringing this premium brand to the people of Nepal. We are confident that Louis Philippe with its superior quality and wide range of apparels will satisfy the changing needs of this market.”

Spread across 1,200 sq. ft., the Louis Philippe store is located at Labim Mall, Lalitpur. Addressing the needs of the style-conscious man, the brand’s clothing range boasts of a collection of suits, shirts, trousers, blazers, waist coats, t-shirts and denims.