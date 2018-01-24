Chef Sanjeev Kapoor announced as the brand ambassador of Leonardo Olive Oil

Leonardo Olive Oil, a flagship brand of Cargill’s food business in India has signed Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This association comes just after the brand’s recent rejig in its packaging, positioning the brand as even more consumer friendly as it links its variants to their uses: an industry first.

Sanjeev Kapoor has pledged to dedicate his efforts towards supporting the brand in its 360-degree campaign, creating awareness and educating people on the use of olive oil in Indian kitchens.

Leonardo Olive Oil recently unveiled its campaign ‘Indian foods have hots for olive oil’ aimed at dispelling various myths around olive oil through creating awareness of its variants along with their usage. The partnership is centered around promoting the use of olive oil for cooking Indian food and Sanjeev Kapoor’s reputation as the foremost authority in Indian cooking made him the natural choice as the brand spokesperson.

Taking this partnership further, Leonardo Olive Oil joined hands with the newest show on Sanjeev Kapoor’s channel – Food titled ‘Cook Up’, as associate sponsor. The show, which features budding chefs from hotel institutions competing with each other, focuses primarily on these chefs whipping up Indian delicacies, reinforcing the association of olive oil and Indian food.

Commenting on this partnership, Deoki Muchhal, Managing Director of Cargill‘s food business in India said, “In keeping with our goal of nourishing the world, we aim to provide our consumers with the very best of health and nourishment, through our product portfolio. Leonardo Olive Oil has overarching health benefits and provides our consumers with an undeniable health proposition while cooking their daily food. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is recognized across the country as the quintessential face of high-quality Indian cooking and we believe he best communicates our message of giving prime importance to good health on an everyday basis. This partnership represents our attempt to collaborate with experts to make the world a healthier place, together.”

Commenting on the partnership, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “Home-made food is intrinsic to a family’s well-being and prosperity. With the changing lifestyle of consumers, health and fitness are being increasingly given due importance. Olive oil is considered as one of the healthier alternatives, it is versatile and perfect for Indian cooking too. Being rich in mono saturated fats, it helps in controlling and maintaining cholesterol levels. It gives me great pleasure to be associated with a leading brand like Leonardo Olive Oil which provides its consumers with different variants, enabling them to use olive oil in their daily cooking. Looking forward to our healthy partnership.”

Leonardo Olive Oil has highest MUFA (75 per cent), is a rich source of Antioxidants and oleic acid. Food cooked in Leonardo Olive Oil absorbs 67 per cent less oil as compared to regular refined oil (as per the study conducted by NABL Accredited Lab). Olive Oil is a Heart Plus oil, helps in supplementing metabolism, is a Natural source of Vitamin E and makes one feel light.