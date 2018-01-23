Loupe launches the first ever store in the Capital

Loupe, an exclusive luxury brand catering to the connoisseurs of edgy, exquisite jewellery and accessories has announced the launch of its first ever brick-and-mortar store in Delhi.

Meant to cater to its growing clientele buying through its online store, Loupe felt the need for its clients to touch, feel, try and buy their accessories which is a blend of sophistication, quirky and contemporary designs. The store will have an exciting display as it houses some of Loupe’s most coveted accessories from earrings, bracelets, neckpieces and rings from an array of collection.

Loupe jewellery is known for having a design process that has been given the utmost importance to ensure emergence of one of a kind jewellery pieces. It is about beautifully translating sketches to well-researched charmingly handcrafted pieces of art that is cherished by the valued customers. Hand-crafted to perfection, each gorgeous piece of Loupe jewellery tells the tale of the expert artisanal quality and unparalleled design.

Speaking about the launch, Pallavi Soni, Managing Director, Loupe said, “Every woman irrespective of age has a fondness for accessorizing and our aim has always been to create something for everyone. The accessory market being an emerging one it’s a delight to add to the branded market and give the buyers more choices in terms of accessories. We are affirmative that we are coming in at the right time and look forward to win the hearts of the accessory lovers.”

Bringing another element of exclusivity the Loupe store also offers a range of gifting items from the Fine Shine products that boasts of finely curated home décor and gifting pieces adding to the shoppers delight.

Both Loupe and Fine Shine are sub brands of The House of MBJ which is a leading name in Indian jewelry space with a presence of over a century.

The store has been designed to create an ambience that will allow the shoppers to experience the aesthetics and finesse of the products from the moment they enter the store.