Milkbasket secures US $3 mn funding in Pre-Series A Round

Online micro-delivery platform Milkbasket has announced securing investment worth US $3 million in a Pre-Series A Round comprising Unilever Ventures, the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever.

According to a ANI report: This investment and Unilever’s expertise will be deployed to strengthen technology at the back end as well as front end, expanding their assortment and customer base, and monetising other streams of revenues.

Founded in 2015, the Gurugram-based company is a micro-delivery service for groceries. Designed to provide convenience, MilkBasket offers a wide selection of grocery products before midnight.

To enable frequent and frictionless buying, Milkbasket has introduced flexi ordering and contactless delivery – both a first in the ecommerce industry.

“At present, Milkbasket is growing exponentially and has become a popular brand in the city of Gurugram. Our vision is to become a strong player in online top-up groceries platform in India within the next five years, and we strongly believe that this is an important milestone in our journey,” Anant Goel, CEO of Milkbasket was quoted by ANI as saying.