Baidyanath forays into FMCG segment; launches range of natural juices

Kolkata-based Ayurvedic firm Baidyanath has forayed into the FMCG segment by launching range of natural juices in the market, and has plans to introduce oral healthcare, personal hygiene and skin care products soon.

The company, which has completed its 100 years in 2017, is eyeing to catch up the growing consumer shift towards natural, organic and ayurvedic products as well as to cater to growing youth preferences.

“Seeing the shift in consumer preferences and growing shift of youth towards natural organic and ayurvedic products we have decided to foray into FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) market with health benefit products,” Anurag Sharma, Executive Director, Baidyanath Ayurved said.

“Apart from natural juices we plan to foray into oral healthcare, personal hygiene and skin care products soon,” he added.

Launched in amla, aloevera, karela jamun and giloy varities, these will be available across retail outlets, the company said in a statement.

“We have forayed into FMCG market with natural juices with small ready to-drink Tetrapaks for youngsters to consume on the go and One litre packs for family. The packaging has to be aspirational as the youth prefers convenience-based products that boast a health proposition,” it said.

Baidyanath has a portfolio of 700 Ayurveda-based formulation.