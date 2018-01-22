Republic Day sales on e-commerce platforms to kick off on January 21

All major e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart are set to commence their sales from Sunday (January 21) offering various deals and huge discounts across various categories.

While Amazon India will begin its Great Indian Sale on January 21-24 with over 160 million products across various categories — including big brands — at discounted prices, e-commerce giant Flipkart will also launch its three-day Republic Day Sale on January 21.

Amazon, as usual, has offered 12-hours early access to its Prime members starting the sale from Saturday afternoon (January 20).

Industry players believe that cash crunch at the end of the month remains no longer a problem with almost all e-commerce platforms and banks offering extra cashbacks and easy EMI options for customers to have a hassle-free shopping experience.

“Republic Day sales every year serve as a great way to kick start shopping in the new year. Marketing around the sale attracts consumers and encourages impulsive purchases,” Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder of CashKaro.com, told IANS.

CashKaro is a partner to more than 1,500 e-commerce sites and provides its members with cashback offers on their online shopping at various sites like Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm and Shopclues.

“Even though it is the month-end, given the additional benefits around the sale, it is usually not a deterrent to purchases. Many banks give extra cashback and there are easy EMI options available through which customers can pay in installments,” Bhargava added.

Online marketplace ShopClues had already begun its sixth anniversary Acche Din Sale from January 19 targetting Republic Day to end the sale.

“Over 20 lakh products with whopping discounts, upwards of 66 per cent will be on offer, spread across categories like fashion and lifestyle, mobile phones, electronics and accessories, home and kitchen, and even its exclusive labels — Meia, Digimate and Homeberry,” ShopClues said in a statement.