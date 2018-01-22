Jabong targets 80 pc sales growth in the new avatar of its Big Brand Sale

India’s leading online fashion destination, Jabong.com, has announced the launch of the Big Brand Sale to be held from January 25 to 28.

The fashion major is offering 3.8 lakh styles from 3,000 international and Indian brands at a discounted range of between 51 to 80 per cent across all product categories.

Jabong is targeting 80 per cent sales growth in the new avatar of its Big Brand Sale and is expecting to clock in seven times revenue over average daily sales.

Speaking about Big Brand Sales, Gunjan Soni, Head of Jabong said, “Jabong is strongly perceived as a platform offering popular and exclusive Global Brands as part of its product portfolio. This sale further accentuates our perception and position in this space. In line with Jabong’s affluent target audience with highest share of Sec A1 consumers, this sale focuses more on premium global and Indian brands with exclusive lines and discounts. We expect 80 % growth and 20 million sessions during the sale. The Big Brand Sale offers our customers a unique opportunity to acquire premium global brands at less than half the price. The Big Brand Sale is also expected to expand Jabong’s customer base significantly.”

The 4-day fashion festival at Jabong.com will feature premium brands like Mango, Forever 21, Next, Adidas, Lee Cooper, Blackberry’s, Carlton London, Levi’s, Dorothy Perkins, Puma, Jack & Jones, Hamley’s, United Colors of Benetton, Guess, Vero Moda, Forest Essential as well as designer brands such as Rajesh Pratap Singh, Ritu Kumar, among others. In addition, the sale would on brands such as Lakme, Biba, Raymond Home, Lavie and Sangria.

The Big Brand Sale will feature exclusive lines from international brands, merchandise which will be on sale for the first time and best of offers on select international brands. This sale will have many industry firsts especially targeted at affluent customer needs. In a first for the platform, Jabong will be opening a pre-sale three-and-a-half-hour window on January 24, from 7pm to 10.30pm with special offers for its VIP customers and next day delivery in select metros like Delhi – NCR. Other customers can win slots for the VIP sale period by participating in-app gaming slots.

Soni, further added, “This time around, we expect to double sales over the previous edition of the sale. We are expecting over 5 million users to participate in the sale to avail of exciting offers on international and Indian brands. The Big Brand Sale will be India’s Swag Stop Sale.”

Added incentives like 10 per cent cashback on payments made by SBI cards, OnePlus Smartphones and a chance to win an all-expenditure-paid trip to Switzerland by Goibibo and are to be given away during the sale.