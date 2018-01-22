Most e-commerce sites fail to display MRP: Survey

Most e-commerce sites have failed to display actual Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and best before details even after the government made it mandatory from January 1 this year, social engagement platform Local Circles said on Friday.

It conducted a survey to understand consumer experience while shopping on e-commerce sites in the last three weeks in relation to the amendment to the Packaged Commodity Rules 2017, which came in force on January 1.

The survey consisted of two polls and received more than 16,000 votes, it said.

In the first poll, 20 per cent of participants said they could not find information about best before date on less than 20 per cent of on limited shelf-life products they searched for.

While 33 per cent said they could it on 20-50 per cent of such products, 13 per cent said they were able to see it on all such products.

The best before date, however, could not be found on any such product by the remaining 34 per cent of the participants.

In another poll, which asked the participants about their experience with disclosure of actual MRP, 21 per cent answered in negative.

About 18 per cent found it on less than 20 per cent of the products, 39 per cent on 20-50 per cent products and 22 per cent found it on all the products.

The new Packaged Commodity Rules came into force after many consumers complained of e-commerce sites inflating the product MRP and then offering big discounts to woo the consumers.

Although consumers were happy with these new regulations, they felt it was important that the Department of Consumer Affairs would ensure strict enforcement and impose fines on defaulters, Local Circles said.