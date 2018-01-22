Jubilant Foodworks Q3 PAT zooms 230 pc, Bisht appointed new CFO

Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) on Friday reported a surge of 230.6 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 31, 2017.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company also announced the appointment of Prakash C. Bisht as the Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

The company, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the country, said its Q3 PAT stood at Rs 66.02 crore — a growth of 230.59 per cent — from Rs 19.97 crore reported during the same period of the previous fiscal.

“Our sharp focus on the consumer through a significantly improved product in the form of ‘all new Domino’s’ along with every day value pricing has led to a robust 17.8 per cent SSG (same store growth) for Domino’s,” said Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole time Director, JFL.

“In addition, our tight and disciplined control on costs led to healthy margin expansion during the quarter,” he concluded.