Shree –The Indian Avatar observes unprecedented growth of garments made with Liva

Shree – The Indian Avatar has observed almost 1,500 per cent growth in demand for its garments made from Liva fabrics. Owing to the rise in demand of Liva, the new age fluid fabric from the Aditya Birla Group, Shree now boasts a production of 250,000 garments per month made from Liva from just 15,000 garments per month.

Talking about the collaboration with LIVA, Sandeep Kapoor, an Expert in Textile and Apparel Industry and Director of Shree – The Indian Avatar, stated, “Our success has a lot to do with the unique way in which we operate our business. We create, innovate and introduce 5 new trend collections everyday, which is unlike any other garment manufacturing company in the country. This is a fast fashion model.”

Kapoor further added, “We get immense support from Liva with respect to innovative fabrics and modern trends. With increasing popularity of Liva, we now have almost 98% of our collection made from Liva fabric.”

Shree gets good consumer insights from 24 EBOs and 1,000 MBOs. These insights help to create new innovations on a daily basis. This also indicates that the supply chain has to be robust and fast. Liva Accredited Partner Forum (LAPF) has understood the requirement very well. LAPF has worked in close coordination with its partners and brought down the lead time of supplying the fabrics from 75 days to almost 25 days.

According to Manohar Samuel, President – Marketing, Birla Cellulose, “We are looking for partners who can understand consumers well, innovate continuously and also understand fabrics. Shree fits in all requirements very well. They have the ability to connect with every stratum, be it value chain or end consumers”.

To fuel growth, Liva supports Shree in co-branding activities, with a focus to spread awareness for both Shree – The Indian Avatar and Liva.