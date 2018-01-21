7 ways in which fashion retailers leverage exclusivity

1 1 Fashion and Consumerism

The Indian consumer market is broadly segregated into urban and rural markets and is attracting marketers from across the world. Fashion consciousness has been increasing across socio-economic segments as a result of the changing role of the Indian woman, increasing incomes and wider penetration of the media in the country. E-tailers are also vouching for higher demands in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The rise in the number of transactions via the mobile platform has prompted retailers and e-tailers to focus their growth efforts beyond the metros in India. It is not uncommon to find young boys and girls in smaller cities opting for the latest styles sported by their favourite television or Bollywood stars.

The reach of media and television has ensured that consumers are following fashion trends at roughly the same pace all over the country. Increased awareness coupled with geographical expansion and the growing reach of online retailers has led to an increase in demand beyond Tier I cities.

Today, a large number of international brands are present in the Indian market. Domestic and international brands together cater to every fashion desire of the new-age consumer. Right from fast fashion made affordable by brands such as Zara and United Colors of Benetton to Indian brands offering the latest trends popular in Hindi films and television soaps, the Indian consumer today is becoming increasingly fashion conscious.

While the proliferation of private labels has given an inexpensive alternative to price-conscious consumers, there is definitely a yawning gap between the demand for branded clothing and the presence of exclusive brand outlets in Indian towns. In such a scenario, retailers are rapidly expanding their store count and Internet connectivity through smartphones is expanding the reach of online retailers.

In today’s age of multi-channel retailing, Indian consumers have the luxury of choosing from a platform as per their convenience. Easy accessibility through the multiple channels has also led to a rise in the number of brands the consumer can select from according to his or her purchasing ability. While a well-travelled Indian will be familiar with international brands, the Internet and broadcasting media is contributing immensely in building consumer awareness about brands and products available not only in India but also in international markets. This has helped brands significantly in spreading their marketing campaigns to consumers in all parts of the country.