The global market for male grooming products is booming, and is projected to reach US $60.7 billion by 2020, according to Euromonitor.

While some may attribute this to the growth in shaving products and fragrances, the strongest growth is actually in the largest category, male toiletries. Valued at US $17.5 billion and comprising 37 per cent of total sales in 2015, this category includes men’s bath and shower, deodorant, skin and hair care products.

