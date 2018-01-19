Shopclues announces 6th anniversary sale

ShopClues, the platform where Bharat shops, today announced its 6th Anniversary ‘Acche Din’ Sale from January 19 to January 26, 2018. Over 20 lakh products with whopping discounts, upwards of 66 percent will be on offer, spread across categories like Fashion & Lifestyle, Mobile Phones, Electronics & Accessories, Home & Kitchen, and even its exclusive Labels – Meia, Digimate and Homeberry.

Ever so popular, the ShopClues Anniversary Sale attracts shoppers from across the country, especially from Tier 2, 3 & beyond. At attractive and alluring price points for the discerning shopper of Bharat, the Anniversary Sale will have an array of products that are aspirational.

At the 6th Anniversary Sale, consumers can look forward to fun discount coupons for first hundred shoppers every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the ShopClues app for the next order. Furthermore, consumers can also avail special app-only prices, and ‘pay-only-shipping’ deals on Limited Stock products.

“In the last six years, Shopclues has won over 3.5 crore hearts in India across 31,500 pin codes. This 6th anniversary sale is just a small gesture to thank our customers for trusting the brand and supporting us. We have always offered the right price points for the right customer, and that has helped us solve the Bharat code. This anniversary, the ‘Acche Din’ Sale will be pocket-friendly and delightful. This is our way of acknowledging that without the trust of our shoppers and well-wishers, this incredible journey wouldn’t have been complete,” said Radhika Aggarwal, CBO and Co-Founder, ShopClues.

For this 6th Anniversary Sale, ShopClues has also partnered with top banks and mobile e-wallets to give its customers a hassle-free and delightful shopping experience. Shoppers will get a 10 percent instant discount on IndusInd Bank & Standard Chartered Credit & Debit Cards. They can also avail 20 percent SuperCash upto Rs.666 with payments through their Mobikwik wallets, and 5 percent cashback upto Rs.150 through Vodafone m-pesa payments.

Furthermore, Goibibo is giving away travel offers worth Rs 1250 and consumers can also avail upto 15 percent cashback, upto Rs 75 through FreeCharge and a flat Rs 50 off through Axis UPI payments.