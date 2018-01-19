Furniture e-tailer Pepperfry expands its leadership team

Pepperfry.com, India’s No.1 Furniture and Home products marketplace has announced the appointment of Abhimanyu Lal as the Chief Product Officer (CPO).

In this role, Abhimanyu will lead Product development at Pepperfry as the company seeks to amplify the innovation roadmap to develop leading-edge customer experiences and strengthen its position as an Omnichannel powerhouse.

Abhimanyu is an e-commerce specialist with close to two decades of experience in e-commerce, start-ups, strategy consulting and product management. He brings along rich experience of the e-

commerce landscape in India and expertise in building product-driven business strategies.

Abhimanyu was associated with eBay India for 8 years in various capacities including Head of Strategy, Marketing and Category Management among others. He made immense contribution to

eBay’s business development across technology and lifestyle categories, catapulting digital marketing campaigns, and accelerating partnership management, supply/seller acquisitions.

Prior to Pepperfry, he worked with KartRocket as the Chief Business Officer and was responsible for scaling the business and identifying avenues for expansion, in addition to driving the company’s profitability. He also donned the founder’s hat for his start-up venture Twyst in 2014.

Abhimanyu is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and an engineering undergraduate from Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology. He began his career in Business Consulting with Arthur Andersen and

subsequently, with the Tata Strategic Management Group (TSMG) where he helped with business planning for the Telecom and DTH businesses.

As a market leader, Pepperfry is already at the top of its technology and innovation game. Ambareesh Murty, Founder and CEO Pepperfry said, “It is great to have Abhimanyu with us on our Pepperfry journey. We are keen on harnessing his vast experience in online retail and product management to accelerate our product innovation roadmap to strengthen capabilities, drive simplicity and build for scale. I am confident he will help build experiences that consumers will love.”

Abhimanyu said: “I am looking forward to working with Ambareesh and team. In the last six years, Pepperfry has re-defined the way Indians shop for their homes. My key focus will be on scaling up innovative and immersive experiences like Augmented and Virtual reality for Pepperfry consumers.”

In addition to Abhimanyu’s hire, Pepperfry has promoted Vice President and Business Head – Furniture vertical Hussaine Kesury to the position of Chief Category Officer (CCO). Hussaine has

been a part of Pepperfry since its initial days and has been a key contributor towards building Pepperfry’s robust furniture portfolio. He has also led key initiatives and business projects for

Pepperfry.

In his new capacity, Hussaine will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s house brands portfolio and growing the market for Pepperfry’s marketplace brands. He will also focus on bringing

more product groups into the Pepperfry House Brands fold.