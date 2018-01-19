India Food Forum 2018: IMAGES Group honours Indian food & grocery retailers and innovative foodservice concepts

To honour innovative Indian foodservice and retail concepts and creative food retailers, food & grocery retail professionals, as well as contemporary foodservice formats, IMAGES Group presented three sets of awards on January 18, 2018 on Day 2 of India Food Forum 2018.

The three categories of awards were:

Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2018 powered by Dukes: Images Awards for Excellence in Food and Grocery Retail IMAGES Food Service Awards IMAGES Food Startups and Innovation Awards

Here is the list of winners across different categories:-

COCA-COLA GOLDEN SPOON AWARDS 2018

IMAGES Most Admired Food & Grocery Retailer of the Year – Big Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Specialty Store – Nuts & Spices

IMAGES Most Admired National Supermarket – Easyday

IMAGES Most Admired Human Resource Policies & Initiatives – HyperCity

IMAGES Most Admired Category Performer of the Year –

Nitin Bhujbale, Category Manager, Beverages,Trent Hypermarket

Saif Kohari, Category Manager, Processed Food, Savories & Confectionery, Trent Hypermarket

Images Excellence Award: Regional Chains – Modern Bazaar & Ratnadeep Supermarkets

Images Most Admired Retailer of The Year of The Year: Technology Implementation in Store Operations & Loyalty Programs – SPAR – 3D virtual show room

Images Most Admired Brand Retailer Partnership – Star Bazaar & Ferrero

1st Runner-Up: bigbasket & Ayush

2nd Runner-up: Spencer’s & Kissan

Images Most Admired Innovation In Food Ingredients, Products & Processes – Future Consumer – Desi Atta

Runner-up: HUL – Knorr Croutons

Images Most Admired Innovation In Retail Offering, Formats & Services – Wow! Momo – Innovative Formats

Runner-up: HyperCity – India’s First Self-Checkout Store

Images Most Admired Marketing & Promotions – HUL – Kissan Engagement Platform

1st Runner-up: HUL – Knorr Confused Bhook

2nd Runner-up: Travel Food Services – Indonesian Food Festival

FIFI HONOURS

The St. Regis (Hotel, Mumbai) Executive Chef Himanshu Taneja

Café Delhi Heights (Café/Restaurant, Delhi) MD, Vikrant Batra

KOI – Asia Dining (Asian Restaurant, Goa) Chef-cum-Partner Shefali Gandhi

Loyal World (F&G Store, Bangalore) Executive Director Shabeer Ali

Brown Tree (F&G Store, Chennai) MD Dinesh Kumar

IMAGES FOOD SERVICE AWARDS 2018

IMAGES Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of the year: Cafes and Juice Bars – Starbucks

IMAGES Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of the Year: QSR Indian Origin – Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of the Year: Pubs & Bars – The Beer Café

IMAGES Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of the Year: Ice Cream & Dessert Parlours – The Chocolate Room

IMAGES Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of the year: DINE-IN – Paradise (Casual Dine in)

IMAGES Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of the year: DINE-IN – Copper Chimney (Fine Dine in)

Images Most Admired Foodservice Retailer of The Year of The Year: One Specific Outlet – A Reverie

IMAGES Most Admired Food Court of the year:

Food Quest, Elante Chandigarh (North)

GVK One, Hyderabad (South)

Q Court, Quest Mall, Kolkata (East)

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune (West)

Images Excellence Award – Burger King

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Group of the Year – Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality

IMAGES FOOD STARTUPS & INNOVATION AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Food Startups of the Year:

Frshly

Thickshake Factory

Jarlie

Earthy Tales

NumberMall

Selection Process & Jury Members

CCGSA nomination categories and entry details are announced through the India Food Service/ Food & Grocery Forum India website, Magazine ads, a personalized electronic campaign and tele-calling to prospective nominees in all proposed categories. Awards details and nomination forms can be downloaded from website or Secretariat can be approached for the same. Nomination forms are checked by the CCGSA audit team for eligibility, completeness and data correctness. Nominees may be asked to rectify mistakes, if found any and also provide supporting documents – wherever required. CCGSA team of analysts then make a presentation for the CCGSA jury – with analysis of performance metrics such as growth in top line sales and retail presence, sales per square foot, average transaction values and profitability A special note is prepared on innovativeness, marketing effectiveness, supplier relations and employee practices.

The CCGSA jury comprises distinguished personalities in the field of research and consulting with thorough insights in to the business of foodservice/ food & grocery – goes through the presentation and gives scores based on their own understanding of the nominees.

The jury for Coca Cola Golden Spoon Awards 2018 Amitabh Taneja (Chief Convener, India Food Forum), Ajay Macaden (Executive Director, Nielsen India), Ankur Shiv Bhandari (Founder & CEO, Asbicon Group), B. S. Nagesh (Founder, TRRAIN), Harminder Sahni (Founder & Md, Wazir Advisors), Sunil Kumar (Alagh Founder & Chairman, SKA Advisors), Professor Ravi Dhar (Yale School of Management), Harish Bijoor (Founder / Harish Bijoor Consults), Saloni Nangia (President, Technopak India), Lara Balsara Vajifdar (Executive Director, Madison World), Abheek Singhi (Sr. Partner & Director, BCG), Ajay Kaul (Senior Director, Everstone Group), Debashish Mukherjee (Partner & Co Head, AT Kearney), Amit Lohani (Convener, FIFI), Rama Bijapurkar (Expert Marketing Strategy & Consumer Behaviour), Anand Ramanathan (Partner, Strategy & Operations Consulting, Deloitte India), Sreedhar Prasad (Partner & Head Consumer, Retail & Internet KPMG), Samir Kuckreja (Founder & CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.), Nitin Puri (Senior President & Country Head Food & Agri Strategic Advisory & Research, Yes Bank), Pankaj Karna (Managing Director, MAPLE CAPITAL ADVISORS), Dr. Prabodh Halde (President – (AFSTI) Head – Regulatory, Marico Ltd)