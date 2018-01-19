3 Indian food startups get entry into Amazon Global Launchpad at India’s first Food Startups & Innovation Awards

3 Indian food startups get entry into Amazon Global Launchpad at India’s...

Outstanding food startups operating in the fields of Food & Grocery Retail, Food Service, Food Production, Display & Presentation, Food Ordering, Payment & Delivery, and Food Support won big at the India Food Forum 2018, held at Renaissance, Mumbai between January 17-19.

Sixteen startups sent in presentations to a prelim jury which then presented their ideas, execution strategy, implementation stages and payoffs / results to a Grand Jury.

Of the 16 startups that promise to change the taste of India, the three best startup ideas were given straight entry into the Amazon Global Launchpad scheme. The jury – including Aman Deep Lohan, Head, Amazon Launchpad & Global Team – selected the three entrants:

Amazon Launchpad is a unique programme that showcases cutting-edge products from startups to millions of its customers.

The three selected startups from the pitch competition will now get access to the following Amazon Launchpad benefits:

As a member of the program, startups will have privileged access to a number of tools and mechanisms that will help launch products, get them discovered, build their brand, and help sell globally.

These include:

Store presence: Inclusion in the curated Amazon Launchpad store, the one-stop destination to find products from entrepreneurial companies.

Seller development: Account management for ongoing startup support with guidance and customized recommendations on product launches, account health maintenance, advertising optimization support & other ways to leverage the most out of Amazon Launchpad.

Enhanced A+ content: Unique product page experience with enhanced product imagery, video uploads, and full Q/A section allowing you to tell your startup story. Optimized A+ content can help boost performance in Amazon search results and external search engines.

Support to go global: Take products to new Amazon marketplaces, with access to the Amazon Launchpad translation portal offering pre-negotiated rates for text, graphics and videos translations.

The Amazon Launchpad storefront offers customers a one-stop shop to discover a curated selection of cool and innovative products from entrepreneurial companies. Current Amazon Launchpad marketplaces include: US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, China, Japan and India.