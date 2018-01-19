NOIR – The luxury hair salon opens up at The Chanakya in New Delhi

Delhi’s most swanky boutique hair salon has opened its doors to public in the heart of the city, at the luxury shopping mall -The Chanakya.

Trendsetting and sophisticated, NOIR is the premium salon property launched by Looks – one of the largest luxury salon chains in India. Looks Salon is one of the most powerful brands in the hair and beauty care sector in Northern and Central India, that has given hairstyling a new horizon. Emerging as the largest single salon chain in the country; Looks Salon is also present internationally at JLT in Dubai.

NOIR at The Chanakya is designed by will appeal to the urban, consumer with a discerning taste. The Chanakya houses some of the foremost Indian and international luxury brands, a 3-screen PVR cinema and a multi-cuisine food space offering the best dining experience in the city.

With NOIR, brand Looks has introduced only specialized hair services in the luxury premises. So, whether one wants a style overhaul, a chic blowdry, colour update, an indulgent therapy or a just a quick trim, NOIR is specially designed to offer a full-spectrum of impeccable hair-care services to both, women and men. While one could indulge in hair styling services, there’s also a range of nail therapies for the finishing touches.

Some of the signature hair services at NOIR include smoothening, hair rituals like colour protection, Kera therapy, instant conditioning, intensive nourishment, densifying and more. NOIR offers a unique and memorable experience by incorporating the most current trends and exceptional customer service.

For women who are hard-pressed for time and look for a speedy makeover, the Blow-Dry Bar is heaven-sent. From Hollywood waves to full bodied to loose curls to bug hair – there’s something for every woman. There’s also a special signature blow dry package for the little ladies, under 12 years.

On the launch of NOIR Salon in the city, Samay Dutta, Director, NOIR said: “The team behind NOIR is specially hand-picked and are industry’s best hands. Their experience, knowledge, academics, expertise in this line are their strong points. We hope our patrons receive ultimate experience in hair-care and enjoy all our services.”