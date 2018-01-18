CybizCorp churns top management; sets aggressive goals

US-based burger chain Carl’s Jr’s franchise partner in India, Cybiz BrightStar Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., has strengthened its top management executive force with the appointment of Sandeep Singh and Abhinav Yadav as the new CEO and COO of the company, respectively.

These appointments will augment future business plans of CybizCorp as they plan to foray into a global Pizza Chain and a homegrown Speakeasy Beverage Bar Chain. These latest developments are also at the backdrop of CybizCorp gearing up for PE investments. The group is beefing up its management team and adding more global brands to its existing basket of RE/MAX and Carl’s Jr.

Sandeep Singh, former CEO of Papa Johns, India who was until recently running 70+ Papa John’s restaurants in India will be essaying the role of Chief Executive Officer, Cybiz BrightStar Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. He will be pursuing in bringing a global pizza brand as well as curating a Speakeasy Beverage Bar brand.

He expressed his joy on his new role. In his words, “I look forward to pushing Carl’s Jr.’s brand to new heights in the coming years with substantial capital infusion from Private Equity and Strategic Investor funds. With my long tenured background in the Pizza, Burger & Chicken QSR industry, we are also actively pursuing entering global Pizza and Beverage Bars brands and are aggressively entering the capital market to raise growth capital for the current as well as these incoming brands.”

Abhinav Yadav in his current role as the COO of Cybiz BrightStar Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. will look after maintaining the operations of the brand and focus on adding more domains in the existing portfolio. At CybizBrightStar, his main responsibilities will be planning and directing all aspects of operational policies, operations and initiatives and also direct the development of the CybizCorp to ensure future growth.

A seasoned veteran with over 17 years of experience in the hospitality sector, Yadav has worked with leading QSR brands like McDonald’s, handling a large expanse of restaurants across the India – North & East region. He grew to the ranks of an Operations Manager at their corporate office and had the unique opportunity to also support National Supply Chain management for over 163 restaurants.

Commenting on the appointment, Yadav said, “I am looking forward to working with my new team and help Carl’s Jr. as well as forthcoming brands in the Indian QSR industry. I am excited to work with a highly talented and dedicated team that has made Carl’s Jr.’s brand a favorite for consumers with good taste and value for money burgers.”

Sam Chopra, Group Chairman, CybizCorp expressed his thoughts on the latest development, “I am very excited to have on board such great veterans of the QSR industry who will together run Cybiz Brightstar to the best of their abilities as the CEO and COO.”

The two big appointments showcase the group’s focus towards making CybizCorp build a leading QSR focused portfolio in the country. Their appointment comes in the backdrop of Carl’s Jr. India bolstering its top management given the fierce competition at a time where there is a sudden scurry since 2017 of private equity funds, family offices and strategic investors to once again invest into the QSR space.