Markfed enters e-commerce space; launches own app

Amarjit Singh Samra, Chairman, Markfed has launched ‘Markfed Sohna App’ for online purchase of its wide range of grocery products.

On this occasion Samra appreciated the contribution of Markfed in the field of grocery and food processing sector and also for introducing innovative products at regular intervals for the consumer.

On this occasion, D.P. Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary Cooperation informed that with the launch of this application the customers would be able to place orders and buy Markfed products online thereby could save their time in standing in queues at retails counters and traffic hassles.

He further said the Markfed has launched this mobile app initially for Tricity areas like Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali and buyers could avail discount upto 15 per cent on products.

Reddy revealed that this was the official mobile application of the Punjab State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation Ltd. for online selling of Markfed’s ‘Sohna’ products and other state cooperative undertakings could also follow such e-commerce activities in future to sell their products online..

Elaborating the features of this application, Arshdeep Singh Thind, MD Markfed said this application would provide instant confirmation through SMS and email on receipt, rescheduling, cancelation and delivery of products for the order. He further informed the customers could avail Rs 100 discount on the first purchase of Rs 1,000 and get reward points on every purchase.

“Free home delivery would be provided for billing Rs 1,000 and above and buyers can choose options for payments by using credit/debt card, net-banking or cash on delivery,” he added.

Divulging details about delivery of products Thind said the buyers would get purchased products through a delivery partner and delivery service have been divided into two slots in Tricity, first upto 2 pm and second upto 7 pm. He informed that customers placing orders upto 01 pm would receive delivery on the same day at their doorsteps.